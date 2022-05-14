Off-duty Randolph police officer dies in crash on Route 3 in Hingham

Beal was found in the roadway and his vehicle was resting in the median, the statement said.

Officer Michael D. Beal, 61, of Norwell, was off-duty when the crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. near the Derby Street exit, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.

A veteran Randolph police officer died in a morning crash on Route 3 south in Hingham Saturday morning, law enforcement officials said.

The second vehicle was found stationary in the breakdown lane. The female driver was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries, Cruz’s office said.

State Police officers assigned to his office are investigating, Cruz said.

Advertisement

n a separate statement, Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said Beal was a 35-year member of the force, who was an “amazing person and friend to all within this department.”

“This amazing family man leaves behind a wife and eight children,” Marag said. “Please keep his family, friends, and members of the Randolph Police Department in your thoughts and prayers.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.