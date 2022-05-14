Seven injured as large brawl breaks out between rival motorcycle clubs in Fall River, police say

Seven people were injured after a fight broke out between a pair of rival motorcycle clubs in Fall River Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Police responded to the area of 1401 Pleasant St. for a report of a “large fight with weapons” about 12:25 p.m., Fall River Police said in a statement.
Approximately 50 people were involved in the brawl, which happened near the corner of Pleasant and Cash streets, the statement said.
Four men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and three other men were taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
Police did not identify the men or the motorcycle clubs involved.
The fight is under investigation as detectives interview witnesses and review surveillance to identify the people involved, the statement said.
