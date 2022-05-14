The story of Albert DeSalvo as told in The Boston Globe

Long before Albert DeSalvo confessed to being the Boston Strangler, he was Boy #402, one of the subjects of an exhaustive study of the lives of juvenile delinquents. Now, author Dick Lehr has uncovered a trove of researchers’ notes about DeSalvo’s early life dating back to the 1940s.

Explore the Globe clippings below to see how the newspaper covered DeSalvo’s early crimes, his trial in a series of assaults, and his death.

March 19, 1961 ― DeSalvo is arrested on suspicion of “casing” homes