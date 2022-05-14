Three residents injured in 4-alarm fire at multi-family home in Worcester

Three people were injured in a four-alarm fire at in Worcester Saturday that destroyed a lmulti-family residential building, a fire official said.
The residents were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 2 Gage St. It is unclear how many people have been displaced by the fire.
Firefighters were still on the scene putting out the fire late Saturday afternoon.
The cause remains under investigation.
