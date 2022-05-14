Woman wanted for fatal stabbing, stealing car, in Manchester, N.H.

Beard is wanted on a warrant charging her with the death of John Glennon, 71, whom she allegedly stabbed in the head with a knife before stealing his car, the statement said.

Stephanie Beard, 34, is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached. She was last seen driving a silver Subaru Impreza on Interstate 293 south in the Manchester area, according to a statement issued around 12:15 a.m.

New Hampshire authorities issued an alert early Saturday morning for a woman who allegedly killed an elderly man in Manchester and then stole his car, according to the attorney general’s office.

Stephanie Beard, 34, in a photo from prior police interaction. New Hampshire Attorney General's Office

“Due to the nature of the crime charged, Ms. Beard is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” according to the joint statement from Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Alan Aldenberg.

Glennon was found dead at approximately 8:00 a.m. Friday, the statement said. It’s believed that he was killed in the early morning hours that day.

Beard is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes, with distinguishing tattoos, according to the statement.

She has a Sonic the Hedge Hog character tattooed on her left hand and “Sonic” Elijah on her left hand, the statement said. She also has tattoos of a star on her left shoulder; a star on her chest; a heart on her chest; and a Tinker Bell character on her back.

“Anyone with information about Ms. Beard’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or 911,” the statement said.

Anyone with information about Glennon’s death, or who has had contact with Ms. Beard, should call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 and speak with the detectives division, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.