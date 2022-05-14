fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: The scene in Buffalo after a mass shooting

Updated May 14, 2022, 39 minutes ago
Police secure an area around a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y.Derek Gee/Associated Press


A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y.Joshua Bessex/Associated Press
Police secure a perimeter after a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.Joshua Bessex/Associated Press
Police vehicles block off the street where at least 10 people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. Derek Gee/Associated Press
People gather outside a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the Derek Gee/Associated Press
Police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. Joshua Bessex/Associated Press