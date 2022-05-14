Photos and videos: Abortion rights supporters protest around the US

A cross the country, abortion rights supporters came out in droves on Saturday to make their voices heard after a recently leaked Supreme Court opinion draft that could lead to the reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision, ending federal protections for abortions. With the future of abortion access in question and not codified into law, after a failed Senate attempt to advance legislation on Wednesday, thousands are expected to come out from shore to shore. From Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles, Planned Parenthood is holding “ Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies, and other demonstrations are planned to coincide with those protests. Abortion rights activists participate in a "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally at the base of the Washington Monument on Saturday in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Abortion rights activist rally at the Washington Monument before a march to the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Saturday. JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images Abortion rights activist rally at the Washington Monument before a march to the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Saturday. JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images Protesters hold up signs during an abortion rights demonstration on Saturday in New York. Jeenah Moon/Associated Press Abortion rights activists Erin Connelly, who is 8 months pregnant, participates in a Bans Off Our Bodies rally at the base of the Washington Monument on Saturday in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Abortion rights activists participate in a Bans Off Our Bodies rally at the base of the Washington Monument on Saturday in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Abortion rights demonstrators rally at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. Jay Janner/Associated Press Abortion rights demonstrators rally at Union Park in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, Saturday morning. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times/Associated Press Jessica Chelmecki, 30 and Bryan Hardnacki, 37, dress as Handmaids Tale characters during protest at Union Park in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, Saturday morning. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times/Associated Press Protestors begin crossing the Brooklyn Bridge during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, in New York. JEENAH MOON/Associated Press Protestors rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration on Saturday in the Brooklyn borough of New York. JEENAH MOON/Associated Press
