Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, May 14-20

Live performances to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Pao Arts Center, Chinatown’s first arts, cultural, and education center.

Sunday, May 15

“A World Without Nuclear Weapons: The Humanitarian and Moral Imperative”

SHOL Newton, 7:30 p.m., virtual

This online event will address “the consequences of nuclear weapons, the global efforts to prevent their use, why we as people of conscience need to be involved, and what we actually can do to help rid the world of this threat.”

Monday, May 16

“Next Stop: Streets for All”

GBH, 6 p.m., virtual

Bob Seay, GBH news reporter, will moderate a discussion on reallocating pavement for outdoor spaces and what we should expect in the future. Guest panelists include Christian MilNeil, editor in chief of Streetsblog.org; Lisa Jacobson, senior program officer of mobility at the Barr Foundation; Elijah Evans, executive director of Bikes Not Bombs; and Jay Monty, transportation planner for the city of Everett.

Tuesday, May 17

“Disability Justice Event”

Mass Poetry, 7 p.m., in-person

An evening of “poetry, advocacy, and community” with Colin Killick, Keith Jones, Lewis Morris, Rebecca Petchenik, Ryk McIntire, and Zeke Russell.

Wednesday, May 18

“Activating Allyship: What we can all do to Support Greater Equity and True Belonging”

Emmanuel College, 12 p.m., virtual

Janine Ting Jansen, a diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging leader in the pharmaceuticals industry, is the featured speaker for this Emmanuel alumni series event.

“Culture + Community in a Time of Transformation: Boston Convening”

Barr Foundation, 1 p.m., in-person

The Barr Foundation, Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, Slover Linett Audience Research, and the Boston Public Library, co-host an in-person event convening about 200 colleagues from across the sector to explore new research findings from the Culture + Community survey of Greater Boston.

Thursday, May 19

“Ken Gloss on the Value of Old and Rare Books”

Boston Public Library — South Boston Branch, 6 p.m., in-person

Gloss, proprietor of the Brattle Book Shop, will discuss his favorite books and explain how he appraises books and manuscripts.

Friday, May 20

“More Action & Less Talk: Massachusetts Attorney General & Suffolk County District Attorney Candidate Forum”

Boston Public Library, Nubian Square, 6:30 p.m., in-person

The Boston Community Action Team hosts a forum with the candidates for attorney general and Suffolk County district attorney at the Nubian Square Library.