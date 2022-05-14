EMass baseball: Duxbury’s Teddy Massingham headlines Players of the Week

Ronan Donahue, BC High — The junior from Melrose pitched 3⅔ hitless innings of relief with seven strikeouts to earn the win in Monday’s 9-6 triumph over Catholic Memorial before belting a pivotal homer in Wednesday’s 6-4 victory over St. John’s Prep.
Jack Goodman, Medfield — The Pepperdine-bound shortstop recorded four hits in Monday’s 18-3 win over Norton and two hits, four RBIs, and his fourth homer of the season in Wednesday’s victory over Millis.
Teddy Massingham, Duxbury — The senior righthander headed to Williams for baseball and football was masterful in Wednesday’s 7-0 win over Pembroke, tossing a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks, finishing off his gem with a pair of punch outs in the seventh.
Advertisement
Jack Obert and Tommy Sullivan, Plymouth South — On Monday, Obert fired a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts to beat Scituate, 2-0. Then on Thursday, Sullivan threw a complete game, fanned 12 batters, and delivered the winning single in the eight inning to down rival Plymouth North, 3-2.
Drew Scialdone, Amesbury — Across a pair of wins over North Reading (9-3) and Pentucket (11-3), the sophomore outfielder collected 6 hits, 8 RBIs, and 4 runs.
Erik Sibbach, Masconomet — A senior righthander committed to Stevens College, Sibbach threw his third straight complete game, a two-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Saugus.