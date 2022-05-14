EMass baseball: Duxbury’s Teddy Massingham headlines Players of the Week

Ronan Donahue, BC High — The junior from Melrose pitched 3⅔ hitless innings of relief with seven strikeouts to earn the win in Monday’s 9-6 triumph over Catholic Memorial before belting a pivotal homer in Wednesday’s 6-4 victory over St. John’s Prep.

Jack Goodman, Medfield — The Pepperdine-bound shortstop recorded four hits in Monday’s 18-3 win over Norton and two hits, four RBIs, and his fourth homer of the season in Wednesday’s victory over Millis.

Teddy Massingham, Duxbury — The senior righthander headed to Williams for baseball and football was masterful in Wednesday’s 7-0 win over Pembroke, tossing a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks, finishing off his gem with a pair of punch outs in the seventh.