Game 33: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

Rich Hill has pitched well this season, if struggling to go deep into games; the veteran southpaw hasn’t allowed an earned run since April 18, with four scoreless innings against both the Rays and Orioles along with five shutout frames against the Angels in his last three starts. Still, Hill remains without a win this season.

After Nick Pivetta earned his first win of the season on Friday night , another Red Sox starter will try and do the same as Boston looks to clinch its first road series win in over a month against the Rangers on Saturday.

The Rangers will counter with righthander Glenn Otto, making just his 10th career start. Otto allowed two runs on two hits in five innings of work in his last outing against the Yankees, and is yet to face the Red Sox in his young career.

Lineups

RED SOX (12-20): TBA

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (0-1, 2.86 ERA)

RANGERS (13-18): TBA

Pitching: RHP Glenn Otto (1-0, 3.14 ERA)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Otto: Has not faced any Boston batters

Rangers vs. Hill: Calhoun 0-3, Culberson 2-7, García 1-4, Lowe 1-4, Miller 0-4, Seager 0-2, Semien 1-7, Solak 1-4, White 0-2

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have scored 19 runs in their last three games, their highest-scoring three-game stretch so far this season.

Notes: With another strong start on Friday after his rocky opening to the season, Pivetta has allowed just one run in his past 13 innings over two starts, and his ERA has dropped from 7.84 to 5.08 during the stretch ... J.D. Martinez extended his hitting streak to 14 games as the Red Sox won for the second time in their past three contests after losing five in a row ... Hill is coming off the COVID injury list. “I saw him this morning. He feels great,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Friday’s game ... Alex Verdugo was removed from Friday’s game in the seventh inning because of a right-foot contusion. X-rays on his foot were negative, and he is listed as day-to-day.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.