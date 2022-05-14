It’s over for the Bruins. Is it over for Patrice Bergeron?

But as the Bruins gathered in the dungeons of the hockey hell otherwise known as PNC Arena, the sting of their 3-2 defeat and the finality of their first-round playoff exit smothered all other discussion. This was not a time to ponder the fate of the individual player, even if that player has been the face and soul of the franchise for 18 seasons, even if that player has no contract signed and no decision made for next season, even if that player has grown from wide-eyed young rookie to black-eyed grizzled veteran before our very eyes.

RALEIGH, N.C. -— If this was really it, there will be time and there will be reason to write long, deserving tributes to Patrice Bergeron. If the Bruins’ venerated captain did indeed play his last game for Boston in Saturday’s Game 7 loss to Carolina, the legacy of skill, leadership, class, and consistency will rightfully elevate him to the highest echelon of great Hub City superstars.

Yet there is no denying the fact that Bergeron’s future is the one big question, maybe the only question, of a Bruins offseason that came all too fast Saturday. With no first-round draft pick after the Hampus Lindholm trade, with no other major starter a free agent and only the potential possible trade of Jake DeBrusk looming as a significant change to the bones of the roster, the question becomes what kind of heart that roster would have should Bergeron elect to retire. Or …. gasp, move on.

If that happens, there will be mourning to match the departure of Tom Brady, the dismissal of Mookie Betts, or the farewell to Zdeno Chara. There will be memories to treasure, including moments from this series that served as reminders, over and over again, just how much Bergeron brings to the hockey table. There he was in the middle of the Bruins’ last best gasp of the season Saturday, a second-period sequence that cut their one-goal deficit in half and stood out as about the only time the rollicking, reverberating building seemed to hold its breath in fear.

With a restart anchored by Charlie McAvoy, it was Bergeron who did the hard work against the boards to hold onto the puck, Bergeron who delivered a laser pass back toward DeBrusk, Bergeron who was there to celebrate after that puck bounced through a charging McAvoy and went from DeBrusk’s stick into the goal.

With his 127th career playoff point in his 13th career Game 7 playoff game, Bergeron ultimately couldn’t lift his team to victory, but nor could he ever be blamed for its loss. He was a factor in every win of the series, erupting with particular force in Game 4 at home, when his one goal and two assists (who can forget that perfect faceoff to set up David Pastrnak?) were matched by the bleeding cut under his eye that he had to have stitched up before returning.

Bergeron tried to talk his way into staying on the ice after that injury, but wiser heads prevailed. If only that had been the case on the ice toward the end of the first period Saturday, a final minute and a half that played out like a bingo card of bad hockey. The Bruins gave up the go-ahead goal at 18:36 when Teuvo Teravainen snuck a feed from Max Domi past Jeremy Swayman. It was the sixth time in seven games this series the Bruins went into the first intermission locker room already playing from behind. Then they committed a terrible penalty at 19:02, when Taylor Hall drew a double minor for a high stick too egregious (and too obvious to the official right in front of him) to ignore.

Both mistakes were in direct contrast to what coach Bruce Cassidy had detailed prior to the game as the keys to winning (score first and stay composed), and they cost the Bruins whatever momentum they’d generated by (almost) surviving a fast-paced, aggressive first period. The longer it could have gone scoreless, the more the pressure would have built on the home team Canes, with their thoughts drifting toward the terrible sting of regret that would come with losing a Game 7 at home.

But much as the Bruins had done Thursday at home, when they avoided elimination by pushing quickly for another goal after their lead had been cut to a goal, the Canes scored next, the building exhaled, and the inevitable happened.

Now it’s over for Boston, leaving the Bruins to absorb the events of the night. The digestion won’t be easy, because really, there is nothing so stark as the emotional swing of a Game 7, the sports world’s version of the hunger games. The pregame days and hours are spent in the heady joy of what is possible, when the gleeful mixture of anticipation and excitement nourishes dreams of victory and everything is fueled by hope. But when you lose, the postgame hours are filled with regret and disappointment, when there is no second chance, no do-over, no rally the troops to try again. Over. Done. Offseason.

Now it’s time to consider the decisions of the future. And nothing looms larger than Bergeron, the man who has been at the center of all things Bruins for so long now it’s all but impossible to imagine them without him.

