Liverpool beats Chelsea to win FA Cup

Bundesliga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich. Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said the Polish star has turned down the German league club’s offer of a contract extension and “he would like to do something else.” Lewandowski’s deal with Bayern runs for another season, but he has urged the club to consider any offers that arrive in the meantime. Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Barcelona, but Salihamidžić said there had been no contact from the Spanish club and Bayern was under no obligation to sell … Gyasi Zardes and Diego Rubio scored first-half goals on penalty kicks and the Colorado Rapids extended their home unbeaten streak to 22 matches with a 2-0 victory over Western Conference-leading LAFC in Major League Soccer.

Add soccer’s FA Cup to the collection. Jürgen Klopp has now won every major title for Liverpool. A 6-5 victory over Chelsea on penalties in Saturday’s final in London produced Liverpool’s first FA Cup triumph since 2006 and kept it in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies. Just like in the League Cup final in February, the FA Cup showpiece ended 0-0 through 120 minutes before Liverpool prevailed again. This time, the Reds were helped by Chelsea midfielder Mason Mason’s penalty being saved before Konstantinos Tsimikas clinched the shootout win with his first-ever goal for the club. In two weeks, Liverpool will be hoping to win the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Before then, Klopp has to hope Manchester City slips up in the final two rounds of the English Premier League and Liverpool takes advantage to regain that trophy.

Hockey

Host Finland tops Latvia

Host Finland recovered from a first-period scare to beat Latvia, 2-1, for a second victory in two games at the men’s ice hockey world championship. Mikael Granlund scored the winner on a power play with 2:52 to go in the final period of the Group B game in Tampere. Germany rebounded losing to Canada the previous day by defeating Slovakia, 2-1, in Group A in Helsinki. Matthias Plachta and Leonhard Pfoderl gave the Germans a 2-0 advantage with Kristian Pospisil answering with the lone Slovak goal. Also in Group B, Joel Kellman, Max Friberg and Joakim Nordstrom contributed a goal each in Sweden’s 3-1 victory against Austria, a team that together with France replaced the Russian and Belarusian squads. In their opener, the Czech Republic eased past Britain, 5-1, in another Group B game. In Group A, Denmark thrashed Kazakhstan, 9-1. A three-goal lead after the first period, with Jonas Siegenthaler assisting all, propelled Switzerland to a 5-2 victory over Italy in their opening game in Group A.

College lacrosse

BU men out in first round

Sophomore Tommy Bourque had a hat trick but Boston University men fell to fifth-seeded Princeton, 12-5, in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Princeton, N.J. Sophomore Christian Quadrino and junior Robert Gallop also found the back of the net for the Terriers while senior Jett Dziama, junior Thomas Niedringhaus and senior Nik McFarland added one assist each. BU finished its ninth season with a 12-5 record, matching its best-ever record since 2017.

NFL

Thomas arrested in Texas

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was arrested in Texas more than two weeks after a warrant was issued over an alleged violation of a protective order. The arrest warrant was issued last month in Austin, where Thomas played in college for the Texas Longhorns. Police said Thomas violated the court order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children. Thomas’s attorney, Trey Dolezal, told the Austin newspaper the warrant stems from Thomas reaching out to the woman to see their children. Thomas is a free agent and has said he wants to resume his career. He hasn’t played since 2019. He was released by the Baltimore Ravens in training camp in 2020 after punching teammate Chuck Clark during a practice … The New York Giants have signed six of their 11 draft picks, including first-round selections, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and tackle Evan Neal of Alabama.

Tennis

Djokovic back in big final

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud, 6-4, 6-3, at the men’s Italian Open to reach his biggest final of the year. Having missed a big portion of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, Djokovic will attempt to extend his five-match winning streak over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final. Tsitsipas reached his first Rome final by rallying past Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. On the women’s side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka, 6-2, 6-1, to extend her winning streak to 27 matches and reach the Italian Open final … Eighth-ranked men’s player Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the upcoming French Open as he continues his recovery from surgery on his right hand.



