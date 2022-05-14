Pete Murphy pitches in as red-hot Nauset baseball takes down No. 3 Medfield

Senior Cam Beer started the game, pitching the first five outs and allowing one hit before Curtin brought in Murphy to keep Beer fresh for the upcoming schedule. That’s when Murphy took over and held Medfield (13-2) without a hit.

The junior pitcher took over with two outs in the second inning and went the rest of the way with a spotless performance for the host Warriors to take the nonleague 2-0 win over No. 3 Medfield in Orleans.

Though his team took down a highly-ranked opponent, Nauset coach Kevin Curtin said his players will remember the game as the day that Pete Murphy broke out.

“He’s attacking the zone,” Curtin said. “He’s lefthanded, he’s got good movement on his fastball, and he’s really working on his breaking ball. This was the best it’s been all year.”

Nauset (11-4) started the scoring in the second inning when sophomore Andrew Dinnan drove in Murphy, then Dinnan scored the second run in the fifth on a single by sophomore Ethan Beer.

“Even last year [when we finished 13-1], we were relying on the middle of the order,” Curtin said. “Dinnan was hitting seventh today. We beat Barnstable [Friday], and four of our five runs were scored from six down in the lineup. The bottom of the lineup made us a much more balanced team.”

The win is the eighth in a row for Nauset, and it came against the team to which they lost, 12-1, right before the streak began.

“I think it’s a continuation of us improving,” Curtin said. “The only game we lost last year was in extra innings . . . Not everyone knows how good we are.”

Curtin booked a tough schedule this season because he knows the Warriors can play at that level, and the games are good opportunities to develop his roster as well.

“I said to [Medfield] coach [Dave] Worthley: we got better as a result of playing against them,” Curtin said. “We worked on different things. The better competition gives my kids the opportunity to up their game.”

Nauset’s defense is developing well, with Curtin crediting sophomores Colin Pate (shortstop) and Ethan Beer (second base) for upping their games.

The rotation is anchored by senior and Bates commit Max Dio, but it was Murphy who stepped up and proved he’s also a great option for Curtin.

“[The players] support each other and they get excited,” Curtin said. “This was a breakout game for Pete Murphy and I think they were really happy for Pete. He was lights out.”

Acton-Boxborough 3, Newton South 1 — Jake Burnham pitched five innings for the win, striking out six and going 2 for 3 at the plate, and Aidan McLaughlin went 1 for 2 with an RBI for Acton-Boxborough (4-10) in the Dual County League victory.

Amesbury 1, Manchester Essex 0 — Drew MacDonald struck out 10, twirling a three-hitter for Amesbury (11-4) in the Cape Ann triumph. Jake Harring and Shea Cucinotta each went 2 for 4 and swiped two bases, and Trevor Kimball (1 for 3) drove in the run.

BB&N 10, Middlesex 3 — Brady MacCutcheon earned the win on the mound, striking out six for BB&N (8-9) in the Independent School League contest. Dan Tallacci (3 hits), Alex Sandell (2 hits, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), and Matt Hirsch (2 hits, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) sparked the offense for BB&N.

Bishop Fenwick 12, Archbishop Williams 2 — Chris Faraca had three RBIs to lead the Crusaders (8-11) to the Catholic Central win. Nick Villano and Gianni Mercurio each drove in two.

Durfee 9, Middleborough 4 — Jeyden Espinal and Josh Martel each drove in a pair of runs, and Josh Boria earned the nonleague win with six innings on the mound and drove in a run for the Hilltoppers (8-6).

Holliston 9, Norton 7 — Junior Nick Larche drove in three runs and juniors TJ Kiley and Andrew Denison each had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers (8-7) in the Tri-Valley triumph.

Lexington 6, Wellesley 5 — Francis Liu pitched 7 2/3 innings for the Minutemen (9-8) to take the nonleague win in eight innings.

Marshfield 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Junior Jack Keane fired a nine-strikeout one-hitter for the Rams (5-9) in the nonleague triumph. Senior Harry Cooley tripled and drove in two runs.

Needham 13, Brookline 3 — Max Kasper hit an RBI double, then later homered to start an eight-run sixth inning to lift the Rockets (8-6) to the Bay State win. Will Gworek added a homer and two RBIs.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.