Red Sox hope more time in Triple A will help Kutter Crawford’s development

The Red Sox were encouraged by Crawford’s stuff coming out of spring training and their goal was to use him in multiple innings of relief. But Crawford struggled, posting an 8.44 ERA in 10⅔ innings of work. Crawford had command issues, as well, walking eight batters. In an April 18 appearance against the Twins, Crawford walked five.

“It wasn’t easy to get him innings,” manager Alex Cora said. “And, obviously, you see the games that we have played all season. They have been close games. I do believe for now and the future it was the best move.”

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kutter Crawford’s first real stint in the majors didn’t go as planned. The Red Sox activated Rich Hill off the COVID-related injured list prior to Saturday’s game against the Rangers and optioned Crawford to Triple A Worcester.

Advertisement

“I think out of character were the walks,” Cora said. “This kid has been a strike thrower his whole career. That’s what everyone was talking about in spring training.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The move allows Crawford to get reps in Triple A which the Sox believe is most important to his development.

“Getting an opportunity to get regular reps is important,” said Ben Crockett, the team’s vice president of player development. “We are still continuing to develop him. And I think giving opportunity to get stretched out and get a regular opportunity to throw all of his pitches and hone in on the strike zone [is important].”

Kevin Millar in the booth

Kevin Millar, a member of the Red Sox’ 2004 World Series championship team, is in the NESN broadcast booth as the color analyst for the series, joining Dave O’Brien.

Millar hosts Intentional Talk on MLB Network, but acknowledged the broadcast booth is a different formula.

“Dave O’Brien does such a great job,” Millar said. “So you need somebody good like that to help you because it’s still nerve-racking to know the process and you’re doing some reads. You’re jumping in and out and want to not tell stories with two outs. I’ll start talking.”

Advertisement

Millar is long-winded, and he said having someone like O’Brien by his side, telling him when to “shut up” is helpful. Millar has enjoyed the experience, even joking with Cora that he has to join the team for their next road series because they won Friday. The experience for Millar is especially special because it’s the Red Sox.

“The Red Sox are like a family,” Millar said. “Over the years, it’s about relationships, but then again it’s the Red Sox, and I was like, ‘Man, oh, man I want to try it.’ ”

Alex Verdugo (right foot contusion) was out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his foot in Friday’s contest. Verdugo tested the foot Saturday, sprinting once on the field, but ultimately the team decided the best decision would be for him to sit. Franchy Cordero got the start in left field in place of Verdugo and Bobby Dalbec started at first … The Sox will have a bullpen game Sunday … Worcester Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.