Red Sox offense stays red hot with another rout in Texas

Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Franchy Cordero, Christian Vázquez, Bobby Dalbec and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had two of the 14 hits for the Sox, who added another run in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Devers’s two-run home run highlighted the second-inning outburst.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Red Sox offense stayed red-hot Saturday night, breaking open a tie game with a four-run second inning and cruising to a 11-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field.

▪ The Red Sox extended their lead to 5-1 in the second inning, making it their second four-run frame in as many days. Cordero began the inning with a walk, which has become an interesting development in Cordero’s latest stint in the majors. Cordero has negotiated five walks in his last four games. Dalbec followed Cordero and stung a ground ball single to left field, setting up a sacrifice bunt by Bradley to advance the runners. Kiké Hernández’s sacrifice fly scored Cordero. Next, Devers laced a low-and-away heater off the left field foul pole for a two-run shot.

This isn’t merely a recap of events. Instead, it’s a highlight of the type of offense the Sox have been trying to get. If there’s an inning that represents that, it’s the second.

▪ Consider the Sox went into Saturday’s matchup with 14 walks in the last three games. They tallied just 17 in their first seven games of May. The Red Sox also posted a 29.6 percent chase rate in their previous three games, compared with their 35.5 percent chase rate overall that led the majors.

The key to the Sox’ recent success at the plate is in their patience and decision making: swing at pitches in the zone and don’t chase out of the zone. The Sox ranked 28th in the majors in home runs, which, to some degree, was directly tied to the team’s forgettable at-bats. But with better at-bats over a period of time, manager Alex Cora believed the homers, and slugging in general, would come. That turned out to be true Saturday.

▪ Martinez extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a solo shot in the top of the first that gave the Red Sox a quick 1-0 lead. The Martinez homer came on a Glen Otto hanging slider that had little break and stayed over the inner third of the plate. Despite Martinez hitting .276 on the slider this season, he’s prone to it low and away, hitting just .143 on that pitch. Rangers catcher Sam Huff called for the low-and-away slider but instead it ended up right in Martinez’s hot zone and was a precursor to what would end up being a Red Sox offensive explosion.

▪ Rich Hill’s start did more than just register a win for the Red Sox. It saved a bullpen that will likely have to cover all nine innings Sunday. Hill, who was activated off the COVID-related injured list before the game, worked six innings plus three batters, allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out four.

Hill has a 2.89 ERA in six starts.

