Yadier Molina stars, Cardinals pitching shut down Giants’ six-game winning streak

Yadier Molina doubled, singled and scored a run. He opened the second with a double off the top of the right-center field wall for his 2,128th career hit, moving him past Mike Piazza for sixth most among catchers.

The Cardinals pitched their sixth shutout of the season. The Angels began the day with a major league-leading seven shutouts.

Dakota Hudson and a quartet of relievers combined to help the Cardinals stop San Francisco’s six-game winning streak, blanking the Giants, 4-0, on Saturday in St. Louis.

St. Louis led 1-0 in the fifth when the Giants put runners at first and third with two outs. Molina threw out Joc Pederson trying to steal second to end the inning.

Tommy Edman homered as the Cardinals won for the second time in seven games. St. Louis has homered in 10 straight games.

Hudson (3-2) worked around five hits and two walks in five innings. Génesis Cabrera, Andre Pallante, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos teamed up to pitch the final four innings.

Helsley took over for Pallante with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh. He got Brandon Belt to ground into a double play to protect a 2-0 lead.

Helsley, who made his first appearance since May 6, has thrown 15⅔ consecutive scoreless innings dating to last Aug. 7.

Jakob Junis (1-1) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out three in 5⅔ innings in his second start of the season. San Francisco has lost nine of its last 12 games in St. Louis.

Edman’s fourth home run of the season in the fifth gave the Cardinals home runs in a season-best 10 straight games.

Brendan Donovan doubled home Molina for an early lead.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado hit RBI doubles off former Cardinals pitcher John Brebbia in the seventh.

Giants send Dubon to Astros

The Astros acquired utilityman Mauricio Dubón in a trade with the Giants.

The 27-year-old Dubón is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 21 games this season. He has big league experience at second base, third base, shortstop and center field.

“He really came together as a man, as a teammate, and as a baseball player,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “This is a great opportunity for him.”

The Giants received minor league catcher Michael Papierski in the deal. Papierski was assigned to Triple A Sacramento.

“It's always nice to have a switch hitter and a guy that's more difficult to matchup against," Kapler said about Papierski. “As aggressive as we are in using our bench, it's always nice to have, potentially at some point, a guy that you may be able to kind of let ride particularly at the catcher position.”

San Francisco also recalled infielder Donovan Walton from Sacramento before the Giants’ game at St. Louis.

Dubón made his big league debut in 2019 with Milwaukee. He is a .258 hitter with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 179 games in the majors.

The Astros had won 11 straight games heading into Saturday’s matchup with Washington.

Mariners reliever Swanson on IL

Mariners reliever Erik Swanson was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, leaving the team without one of its top arms in the bullpen.

Swanson has a 1.29 ERA over 13 appearances, with 21 strikeouts and only one walk in 14 innings — by far the most success he’s enjoyed in four major league seasons, all with Seattle.

“Not ideal. He’s been throwing the ball so well. He’s really been awesome. It’s the best we’ve seen, the best version we’ve seen of Erik Swanson, and a lot of it’s had to do with the development of his secondary pitches,” manager Scott Servais said. “We’re going to miss him. He’s off to a great start for us.”

To fill his spot, the Mariners recalled lefthander Danny Young from Triple A Tacoma before Saturday night’s game against the New York Mets. Young had just been optioned to Tacoma in a flurry of eight roster moves made by Seattle ahead of the series opener Friday.

In another transaction Saturday, the Mariners acquired infielder Alex Blandino and cash from the Giants for outfielder Stuart Fairchild, who was optioned to Tacoma and designated for assignment Friday.

Swanson had an MRI in Seattle a few days ago, before the club headed out on its road trip.

“Swanny’s having some discomfort on the back side of his elbow,” Servais said. “It’s not the ligament. Nerve irritation I guess is the best way to put it. It’s something that — he tried to play catch with it a little bit yesterday, he probably wants to give it a few more days. I mean, don’t know how much we’re going to end up relying on our bullpen, so we want to make sure we have a full cast of characters down there to go to if we need to. So giving him a little blow is what we’re going to do right now.”

Servais said he doesn’t think Swanson will need to stay on the IL any longer than 15 days. The 28-year-old righthander is 1-10 with a 4.93 ERA and three saves in 82 career games, including 10 starts. He has struck out 117 and walked 25 in 115 innings.

Young, 27, made his major league debut with 2⅓ scoreless innings Monday against Philadelphia. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three.

The 29-year-old Blandino was batting .183 with one home run, five doubles and nine RBIs in 24 games at Triple A Sacramento. He was drafted 29th overall by Cincinnati in 2014 out of Stanford and made his big league debut with the Reds in April 2018.

Blandino is a .226 career hitter in 135 major league games with two homers and 16 RBIs.

The 26-year-old Fairchild, a Seattle native, will report to Triple A, the Giants said.