McConnell, GOP senators meet with Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led a delegation of Republican senators to Kyiv, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday in a previously unannounced visit.

Senators Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas were with McConnell, according to a photograph released by Zelensky’s office.

The Republicans’ travel comes two weeks after Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a group of House Democrats to Kyiv. Pelosi remains the highest-ranked U.S. official to visit Ukraine’s capital since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.