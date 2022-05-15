Abington High School senior struck and killed by commuter rail train

“She had her whole future ahead of her,” Frost said in video broadcast by WCVB. “She was supposed to graduate; she was in driver’s ed, was going to go to TONI&GUY Beauty Academy. She was my whole life. She’s my only child. She’s my whole heart.”

Katelyn McCarthy was identified by her mother, Lori Frost, in an interview Sunday with WCVB-TV as the person who officials said was struck at the Birch Street crossing at about 11:30 p.m.

An Abington High School senior died after she was struck by a commuter rail train Friday night, officials and her family said Sunday.

Advertisement

A woman who answered the telephone Sunday night at a number listed for Frost said the family was grieving and unavailable for an interview.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in an e-mail that a female victim was struck by a commuter rail train in the area of the Birch Street crossing at about 11:33 p.m.

Sullivan did not release the victim’s identity but said she was pronounced dead at the scene. He said the equipment at the crossing was working properly, and foul play is not suspected in the death.

Transit Police and the Plymouth district attorney’s office are investigating the crash, he said. The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry Sunday night.

Peter Schafer, Abington’s superintendent of schools, notified the school community of McCarthy’s death in an e-mail that called it "a tragic accident” but did not say how she had died.

He said a crisis intervention team and counselors would be available for any student who needs to talk to someone.

“We will also have counselors available when students return to school on Monday and throughout the coming days and weeks,” Schafer said.

An online fundraising page set up to help Frost cover her daughter’s funeral costs had raised more than $35,000 as of Sunday night.

Advertisement

Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this report.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.