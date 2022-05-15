Brookline teachers set to strike after negotiations with School Committee fail

In a statement posted early Sunday morning, the union said “it has greatly pared down its list of original proposals to bare essentials,” but little progress was made during the night’s negotiations.

The union, Brookline Educators Union, has said the move comes after three years of back-and-forth negotiations with the School Committee that have turned up little agreement. BEU’s teachers are requesting wage increases in line with rising inflation rates, concrete policy changes to benefit and attract educators of color, and an established 40-minute period of “duty-free time” for every teacher.

Following a failed round of contract negotiations Saturday night with Brookline’s School Committee, the district’s teachers’ union said Sunday that it would move forward with a strike beginning on Monday.

Advertisement

“Brookline educators can no longer tolerate the School Committee’s dismissive attitude towards educators or its willingness to dismantle the quality of our schools,” the union said in the statement. “We remain open to negotiating with the School Committee throughout Sunday and beyond, to resolve a fair contract that preserves the working and learning conditions that our students and educators deserve.”

The School Committee said in a statement Sunday morning that the two parties were “unable to reach agreement after approximately nine hours of mediation,” and that it would provide updates later in the day on whether the district’s nine schools will open Monday.

The district’s superintendent, Linus Guillory, declined to comment further Sunday morning, but said in an e-mail that he plans “to communicate next steps about school logistics midafternoon.”

The School Committee had previously said another round of negotiations was slated for Monday, but the BEU said Sunday that those negotiations are now in doubt.

The BEU, an affiliate of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, represents more than 1,000 Brookline educators, and the district serves roughly 7,000 students.

The union’s president, Jessica Wender-Shubow, said its members on Thursday voted “overwhelmingly” in favor of a strike. On Saturday, BEU held a rally outside of Brookline town hall that attracted more than 100 supporters, including several local politicians and candidates for office.

Advertisement

Last week, the School Committee petitioned the state labor commission, and on Friday a Norfolk Superior Court judge issued an injunction against the BEU, ordering them not to strike. In the ruling, the judge agreed that a strike would mean “[s]erious and irreparable harm will occur to the Town, the students and their caretakers, and the public welfare.”

Under Massachusetts law, strikes by public employees are illegal, though some state lawmakers have criticized the policy.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.