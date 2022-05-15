fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man dies at Park Street Station after falling on tracks

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated May 15, 2022, 53 minutes ago
Commuters wait for a train on the MBTA Red Line at the Park Street Station in Boston, MA on July 06, 2017. A man died Saturday night after coming into contact with the third rail.Craig F. Walker

A man died Saturday night after coming into contact with the third rail at MBTA’s Park Street Station, according to Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

The incident took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Sullivan. The victim appeared unsteady on his feet while on the platform, said Sullivan in an e-mail to The Boston Globe.

According to Sullivan, foul play is not suspected and transit police detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident. Transit police did not respond to whether or not the victim has been identified.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.

