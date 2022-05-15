Man dies at Park Street Station after falling on tracks

A man died Saturday night after coming into contact with the third rail at MBTA’s Park Street Station, according to Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
The incident took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Sullivan. The victim appeared unsteady on his feet while on the platform, said Sullivan in an e-mail to The Boston Globe.
According to Sullivan, foul play is not suspected and transit police detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident. Transit police did not respond to whether or not the victim has been identified.
