Man fatally shot in Keene, N.H., died of single gunshot wound

Authorities have determined that a man who was fatally shot Keene, N.H., on Friday died of a single gunshot wound and have ruled his death a homicide, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.
Police responded to 6 Green St. at about 8:40 p.m. and found Kristopher W. Chagnon, 27, outside and suffering from a gunshot wound, the attorney general’s office said in a statement Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
An autopsy was conducted Sunday by the deputy chief medical examiner, who determined the cause of Chagnon’s death to be one gunshot wound and the manner of death to be homicide, which the chief medical examiner’s office defines as “the killing of one person by another,” officials said.
The other people involved in the shooting have been identified, and based on the information investigators have gathered, there is believed to be no danger to the public, the statement said.
“The investigation is active and ongoing and includes whether the person who shot Mr. Chagnon acted in self-defense,” the statement said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit tip line at 603-628-8477 or the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9813.
