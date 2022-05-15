Mass. man killed in shooting with New Boston, N.H., police died from single gunshot wound, autopsy shows

Authorities have determined that a 33-year-old Massachusetts man who was shot and killed during an incident involving a police officer and a private security worker in New Hampshire Friday died as a result of a single gunshot wound and that his death was a homicide, officials said.
The man was shot on an access road to the New Boston Space Force Station located off 317 Chestnut Hill Road at about 11:30 p.m., the New Hampshire attorney general’s office and State Police said in a joint statement.
The shooting occurred on Galaxy Way, a road that leads to the Space Force Station in New Boston, which is about 15 miles west of Manchester, the Globe reported Saturday.
The man’s name is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified, the statement said.
New Hampshire’s deputy chief medical examiner conducted an autopsy on the man Sunday and found that he was killed by a single gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide, which is defined by the office of the chief medical examiner as “the killing of one person by another,” according to the statement.
The shooting remains under investigation.
