Mass. man killed in shooting with New Boston, N.H., police died from single gunshot wound, autopsy shows

Authorities have determined that a 33-year-old Massachusetts man who was shot and killed during an incident involving a police officer and a private security worker in New Hampshire Friday died as a result of a single gunshot wound and that his death was a homicide, officials said.

The man was shot on an access road to the New Boston Space Force Station located off 317 Chestnut Hill Road at about 11:30 p.m., the New Hampshire attorney general’s office and State Police said in a joint statement.

The shooting occurred on Galaxy Way, a road that leads to the Space Force Station in New Boston, which is about 15 miles west of Manchester, the Globe reported Saturday.