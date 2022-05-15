Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in Swansea collision

A motorcycle operator and his passenger were seriously injured in a collision with an SUV in Swansea on Saturday afternoon, police said in a statement.

The crash involving a 2014 Toyota Rav4 and a 1999 Honda VT1100 motorcycle was reported around 2:05 p.m. at the intersection of Hortonville Road and Arrowhead Court, Swansea police said Sunday.

The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old Bristol, R.I., man, was headed north on Hortonville Road and made a left turn toward Arrowhead Court while the motorcycle was travelling south, leading to the collision, police said. The driver of the SUV was not injured.