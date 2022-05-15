Motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in Swansea collision

A motorcycle operator and his passenger were seriously injured in a collision with an SUV in Swansea on Saturday afternoon, police said in a statement.
The crash involving a 2014 Toyota Rav4 and a 1999 Honda VT1100 motorcycle was reported around 2:05 p.m. at the intersection of Hortonville Road and Arrowhead Court, Swansea police said Sunday.
The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old Bristol, R.I., man, was headed north on Hortonville Road and made a left turn toward Arrowhead Court while the motorcycle was travelling south, leading to the collision, police said. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The operator of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old Somerset man, and his passenger, a 43-year-old East Providence, R.I., woman, were both suffering from serious injuries and were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to police. Their conditions were not known as of Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
The crash remains under investigation by Swansea police.