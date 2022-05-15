fb-pixel Skip to main content

Needham police search for man who allegedly exposed himself to teen

By Ava Sasani Globe Correspondent,Updated May 15, 2022, 1 hour ago
Needham police released a photo of a white SUV driven by a man suspected of exposing himself to a teenager.Needham Police Department

Needham police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to a teenager on Friday afternoon, police said Sunday in a series of messages on Twitter.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. near Needham’s Pollard Middle School, according to the Twitter posts.

The suspect is described by police as a man in his 40s with dark, wavy hair and a large “beer belly,” and on Friday afternoon he was wearing athletic shorts and driving a white SUV with multiple small stickers in the rear passenger window. He did not attempt to entice the teen, according to police.

Police said anyone with information can contact the Needham Police Department at 781-444-1212.

