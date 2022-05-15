Officials call for help in investigating Sutton brush fire; blazes raged in Lynn, Milton this weekend

“Our goal right now is to gather as much information as possible,” said Sutton Fire Chief Matthew R. Belsito in the statement.

In a statement, the state Department of Fire Services offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the blaze, which destroyed the movie screen at the former theater, through the department’s arson watch program. Officials said that while no conclusions have been drawn about the cause of the fire, they are investigating all possibilities.

Fire officials on Sunday called for the public’s help in their investigation of a four-alarm brush fire that tore through the former home of a drive-in movie theater in Sutton earlier this month.

The blaze was reported at 4:38 p.m. on May 2 and was not knocked down until 9:19 p.m., as firefighters from nine neighboring communities, as well as the Department of Conservation and Recreation, battled the roaring flames.

The request for help comes as brush fires have struck several areas of the state recently.

Lynnand Milton brush fires each spread across 10 acres in each of those communities over the weekend, Wark said.

The Milton blaze broke out Saturday in the Wolcott Hill area of the Blue Hills reservation — the third brush fire in the reservation in as many weekends, according to Milton Fire Deputy Chief Jeff Murphy.

Saturday’s blaze was the smallest of the three, burning 12 acres. Firefighters worked for nearly six hours to put out the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

A forest fire in the White Mountains in New Hampshire that began Saturday has burned through approximately 250 acres as firefighters returned to the site Sunday morning, the Bethlehem, N.H. fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

Brush and wildland fires usually pick up in March and peak throughout the spring months, said Jake Wark, a spokesman for the Department of Fire Services.

“The annual numbers fluctuate with precipitation and other weather factors, but the snow has melted away and there’s plenty of dry vegetation and leaves on the ground to act as tinder,” said Wark, in an e-mailed statement. “Combined with low humidity and high winds, these conditions make it easy for fires to start and very difficult for firefighters to contain them.”

Most all brush fires, he said, are started by human activity.

“As people engage in more outdoor recreation, we ask them to be careful with any open flame, whether it’s used in smoking, camping, grilling, or other activities,” he said. We also need to use caution with ATVs, lawnmowers, and other gasoline-powered engines used in off-road environments.”





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.