Police search for man who allegedly committed rape in downtown Boston

Officers responded to a report of a rape near Harrison Avenue at about 6:30 a.m., Boston police said in a statement Sunday.

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly committed a rape in downtown Boston early Saturday morning, police said.

Surveillance images released by police show a man with close-cropped, dark hair who appears to have a cigarette in his mouth.

The man is described as being in his 20s and standing about five-foot-eight, with a medium build, police said. He was wearing a black jacket, blue shorts, and grey sneakers at the time of the alleged assault, according to the statement.

The suspect was driving a black four-door Honda Fit that may have temporary out-of-state registration plates, police said. No further information was released.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating, and police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 617-343-4400. Community members can reach police anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), police said.

