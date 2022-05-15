fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police search for man who allegedly committed rape in downtown Boston

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated May 15, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Surveillance images released by police show a man with close-cropped, dark hair who appears to have a cigarette in his mouth.Boston Police Department

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly committed a rape in downtown Boston early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a rape near Harrison Avenue at about 6:30 a.m., Boston police said in a statement Sunday.

The man is described as being in his 20s and standing about five-foot-eight, with a medium build, police said. He was wearing a black jacket, blue shorts, and grey sneakers at the time of the alleged assault, according to the statement.

The suspect was driving a black four-door Honda Fit that may have temporary out-of-state registration plates, police said. No further information was released.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating, and police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 617-343-4400. Community members can reach police anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

