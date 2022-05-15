Revere man had active warrant for previously breaking into Dorchester home where he was shot Saturday

In November, Ortiz faced charges of assault and battery on a family member in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester, according to court records. Ortiz also faced charges for breaking and entering and for vandalizing property in the same incident.

Richard Ortiz, 48, of Revere was shot and killed by a Boston police officer after Ortiz stabbed another officer in the upper torso around 2:40 a.m., according to Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long .

Police had a warrant out for the arrest of the Revere man shot by a Boston officer in front of a Dorchester home Saturday on allegations he allegedly broke into the same house in November, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

A warrant was issued for Ortiz’s arrest on Nov. 19, according to court records.

James Borghesani, a spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s office, said Sunday in a phone interview that the warrant for Ortiz’s arrest was in connection with allegedly breaking into the Glendale Street home. Ortiz was shot in front of the same home Saturday.

The charges and warrant were active at the time of Ortiz’s death, according to Borghesani. Ortiz had not been arrested on the warrant.

WCVB-TV reported Saturday there was a warrant for Ortiz’s arrest.

Early Saturday morning, police were responding to a report of screaming in the area of 22 Glendale St. When they arrived, found Ortiz brandishing a knife, Long told reporters at the scene that morning.

After the officer had been stabbed, Long said the other officer “discharged his weapon towards the suspect, striking the suspect.”

Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting. Both officers were transported to area hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Both officers have been released from the hospitals, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police department spokesman, in a phone interview Sunday.

The investigation is being led by the Suffolk district attorney’s office. Officials did not release additional details about the shooting Sunday.

At the scene Saturday afternoon, a neighbor told the Globe she heard about five gunshots early that morning. Another neighbor said she awoke to the sounds of screaming and crying around 3 a.m.

“That stuff happens all the time over here,” she said. “There’s violence, there’s shootings. ... I want to see everyone being safe.”

A man who described himself as Ortiz’s brother told reporters at the scene that Ortiz was a father of four who frequently traveled to his native Puerto Rico. He was also a grandfather to nine or 10 children, and the second oldest of four siblings, according to the man, who gave his name as Jimmy.

“He had a lot planned,” Jimmy said.

Globe correspondent Charlie McKenna contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.