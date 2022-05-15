Shyanne is known as a social butterfly

Shyanne is a funny, caring, and outgoing 12-year-old. She is known as a social butterfly who makes friends easily and enjoys spending time with her peers. Shyanne is also able to hold conversations with the adults in her life and is to request attention from them in an appropriate manner. Shyanne is very artistic and is an especially talented drawer. She is also interested in participating in sports, such as soccer, track, and jiu-jitsu. Shyanne can find the positive in almost any situation and is very insightful. She is very in-tune with her emotions and the emotions of others around her.

Advertisement

Shyanne is a good student overall. She works with her teachers to improve her math skills and appreciates receiving support to complete her homework. Shyanne would like to attend college and to pursue a career in teaching. She loves to be helpful and enjoys assisting others with the daily routines in life.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Shyanne is legally freed for adoption. Her biological parents have an open adoption agreement to stay in contact with her. She also has siblings who she is very bonded with, so a potential family would need to facilitate these relationships as she grows. We are seeking a family of any constellation, including other siblings in the home. She will thrive in a home with a strong maternal role model who can set appropriate limits and boundaries. Shyanne does well in a family setting and is eager to find her forever home. Social workers would like to find a family that has parented before and understands how trauma affects a child’s ability to process emotions. A patient family willing to build trust with Shyanne over time is ideal.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

Advertisement

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.