Three earthquakes reported off southeast coast of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — Three earthquakes struck off the southeast coast of Rhode Island over the weekend, including one that could be felt in northwest Providence.

The first magnitude 2.2 quake was reported at 4:42 a.m. Saturday, approximately 18 miles south-southeast of Narragansett Pier in the Atlantic Ocean. At 10:15 p.m., there was a 2.5 aftershock in the same area, according to the US Geological Survey, followed by a 2.2 aftershock near New Shoreham at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. The second temblor had a weak intensity rating of III, but was felt in northwest Providence, the USGS reports.

There were a total of 20 responses and no damage reports.