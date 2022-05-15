With record-tying heat behind us, an eclipse looms for Sunday night

There’s a total lunar eclipse tonight. If you want to stay up, you’ll be able to start seeing it around 11 p.m., with totality lasting over an hour from 11:28 until 12:53 a.m. The problem is, how much cloud cover will we have? Some of the models keep us completely cloudy throughout the eclipse, but you only need a few breaks to be able to look up and see the moon becoming covered by the Earth’s shadow. If you’re interested in the eclipse, you might want to set your alarm, if you’re someone who goes to bed early, and then you could get up and check it out.

There are quite a few things to talk about this Sunday, even with the record-tying heat yesterday now behind us. Boston reached 86 degrees, which was the same as the record temperature for the date set back in 1879.

A total lunar eclipse will occur overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. NASA

During the day Monday, it’s going to be warm and humid once again, with temperatures approaching or exceeding 80 degrees ahead of a cold front.

The chances of severe weather are actually quite high over Western New England and into Eastern New York state Monday, but I think that by the time the cold front reaches our area, the air will be more stable. While we could see a shower, or even if thunderstorm, I don’t expect any severe weather.

The chance of severe weather Monday is highest over western New England. NOAA

Rainfall may be quite limited for most of us, depending on the exact location of any showers. Some areas could see over a tenth of an inch of rain, but other areas will miss all the showers completely. If we don’t see any rain before Tuesday morning, it doesn’t look like there’s much on the horizon. For gardeners, this is a problem.

Highs on Wednesday will be around 70 degrees with low humidity. WeatherBELL

The middle part of this week looks really nice, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. This will be more comfortable, as the humidity will be low. This also means that any of your newly planted tomatoes and the like will need some water as the soil continues to remain dry.

More heat is going to be poised to enter New England starting on Friday. This next round of heat could be quite extreme for Saturday. Some of the models show temperatures into the mid-90s away from the coastline to start the upcoming weekend. The record for Saturday is 93, set back in 1921, and if we don’t see a sea breeze at Logan International Airport, that record could be broken.

The GFS model brings back some 90 degree weather for many areas next weekend. WeatherBELL

Eventually another front will come through sometime Sunday, putting an end to the heat and bringing the chance for some showers.

We are still in a La Niña pattern globally. You can see from the image below that La Niña patterns don’t particularly lead to anything highly predictable here in New England in summer, but in my experience we often have long, dry stretches in these patterns, and so far that seems to be the case with this one.

Summer La Niña patterns in North America are not easily predictable. NOAA

Whether it continues throughout the summer remains to be seen. La Niña patterns often lead to a big Atlantic hurricane season, and that’s something that I think is going to be a problem this year.



