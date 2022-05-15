Woman arrested in Boston in connection with Manchester, N.H., homicide

A woman was arrested in Boston on Saturday and has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 71-year-old man in Manchester N.H., according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

New Hampshire Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy Saturday on John Glennon, who was found dead Friday in his home at 323 Franklin St., Formella’s office said in a statement. Weinberg concluded that Glennon’s cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries and the manner of death was homicide, according to the statement.

The woman arrested was identified as 34-year-old Stephanie Beard, who prosecutors said stabbed Glennon in the head with a knife and then stole his car.