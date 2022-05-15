‘Spend this money’: Biden calls on states to devote stimulus funds to police

“My message is clear: Spend this money,” Biden said in the Rose Garden. “Do it quickly before the summer, when crime rates typically surge.”

WASHINGTON — Flanked by police chiefs from across the United States, President Joe Biden on Friday praised state and local governments for committing to use at least $10 billion in federal stimulus money to bolster police departments.

As Republicans seize on rising violent crime to portray the White House as weak on law and order, Biden is making a push to show that he is a strong defender of the police before the midterm congressional elections in November.

Advertisement

But the timing of his remarks, just two weeks before the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer, also frustrated progressives who say Biden has yet to make good on early promises to reform police departments accused of racial discrimination.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“The funding should be used to help residents hit hard by the pandemic and help them with long-standing disparities,” said Hannah Halbert, the executive director of Policy Matters Ohio, a nonprofit organization.

Instead, she said that officials seemed to be relying on traditional investments in policing. “You’re just going to double down on the strategies that have produced the outcomes we’re living under now,” said Halbert, noting that officials in Ohio had used stimulus funds to purchase police vehicles.

Last June, months after the passage of his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, Biden announced that state and local governments would be allowed to dip into $350 billion in relief funds and use the money for public safety. On Friday, the White House said the $10 billion in spending was just an initial accounting; administration officials expect that more money will go to police departments as additional stimulus funding is paid out.

Advertisement

The White House hopes the spending will help forestall another spike in crime this summer. But some critics said the money should go toward addressing public health as well as economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.