Explore ways to keep Black homebuyers from leaving Boston

Milton J. Valencia’s article highlighted the ways in which the affordability crisis is pushing Black homebuyers to Brockton, Randolph, and other communities (“Black Bostonians find new homes beyond city,” Page A1, May 8). To retain working-class communities of color in Boston, keeping people in their homes and communities is important. Passage of the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act could give tenants the first option to buy when multifamily homes go on sale. A dedicated acquisition stream from the state’s Housing Stabilization Fund could help take existing properties off the speculative market and turn them into permanently affordable housing. This approach can build intergenerational wealth for both the individual homebuying family and the stabilized community, which would have more of a chance of remaining intact.

Lydia Lowe