Peer-to-peer model opens vital mental health dialogue among students

Re “Recent suicides concerning” (Sports, May 8): Columnist Tara Sullivan describes well the deep distress and shock survivors feel in the face of these losses in the collegiate sports world. Unfortunately, suicide has become far too prevalent not only across college campuses but also in middle and high schools. We are witnessing an explosion of anxiety and depression in this population. The need for access to mental health services is skyrocketing, yet resources are scarce.

The good news is that, in our work in schools, we have found that a peer-to-peer model is a highly effective and realistic way for students to destigmatize mental health issues, support each other, and stay connected to assistance. Our trained peer mentors share their own mental health challenges and open up the conversation with students. They then work to establish vital peer leadership teams that keep the dialogue around mental health going.