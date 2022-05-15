Adam Buksa scores twice and Revolution go on a full attack but can’t finish off Atlanta United in a tie

Adam Buksa improved his scoring streak to six games, scoring twice as the Revolution played to a 2-2 tie with Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Sunday.
The Revolution (3-5-3, 12 points) exhibited a wide-open style, threatening to the end and nearly pulling ahead on a late Tommy McNamara shot. Atlanta United (4-4-3, 15 points) played without several starters, including US national team central defender Miles Robinson (Achilles’ rupture).
Buksa had a shot blocked soon after the opening kickoff, but the Revolution were soon placed on the defensive as Atlanta capitalized on aggressive defending and a composed passing game. Matt Turner made a spectacular save on an Almada free kick (10th), the sequence set up as referee Allen Chapman allowed play to continue after Carles Gil claimed to be fouled while losing possession. Almada opened the scoring (15th minute) after a corner kick set up by a Ronaldo Cisneros advance on Brandon Bye leading to a corner kick, followed by a cross that was deflected to the top of the penalty area.
Buksa equalized with his fifth goal of the season, finishing a give-and-go with Gil, firing under former Revolution goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the 30th minute. Buksa broke the tie with a back-post finish off a Sebastian Lletget cross in the 55th minute, improving his consecutive game scoring streak to six in all competitions, tied with Taylor Twellman and behind Wolde Harris (seven games) on the all-time Revolution list. Buksa has totaled 10 goals in all competitions.
Luiz De Araujo equalized in the 63rd minute following a failed clearance. McNamara nearly gave the Revolution the lead, hitting the left post with a left-footer in the 87th minute.