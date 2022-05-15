Bullpen game falls short, Red Sox bats go quiet in series finale loss to Rangers

▪ The Red Sox had to go with a bullpen game and seemingly cruised with their crew of relievers through five innings of work. Not so much in the sixth.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Red Sox lost to the Rangers, 7-1, Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. After taking two of the first three games, they were unable to complete the sweep and finished this road trip with a 3-2 record.

With the game tied, 1-1, and Ryan Brasier on the mound, Marcus Semien snapped an 0-for-27 slump with a double down the left field line. It was a heads-up play on Semien’s part because Alex Verdugo, who missed Saturday’s game with a right foot contusion, was slow getting to the ball. Semien, meanwhile, had his mind on getting to second upon contact, and beat Verdugo’s one-hop throw easily.

Advertisement

This was the turning point for a Rangers offense that had been held in check throughout the weekend, scoring just four runs in their two previous games on a combined 11 hits. Brasier then walked Corey Seager and struck out Jonah Heim. But with two outs in the frame, Adolis Garcia stung a three-run shot on a 96 mile-per-hour offering to right-center, putting the Sox in a 4-1 hole.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Kole Calhoun made it back-to-back homers with a solo shot to left-center. It was Calhoun’s second homer of the day.

Garcia homered again in the eighth. The Rangers had just six hits but four of them were homers.

▪ The Sox wanted to work up Martín Pérez’s pitch count. The two sides were familiar with each other since Pérez was a member of the Sox for the last two seasons. They did that in the first inning, with Pérez tossing 24 pitches in that frame.

But in the second, Pérez posted just a 10-pitch inning. He sliced the Sox up for six innings, allowing just five hits while striking out seven. The Sox’ lone right off Pérez came in the fifth inning when Rafael Devers’s RBI single through the shortstop hole beat the shift, scoring Kiké Hernández from second. Pérez continues what has been a stellar year so far, posting a 2.01 ERA in seven starts.

Advertisement

▪ Devers, for the most part, was the Sox’ offense Sunday. The Sox came into the series finale sporting 30 runs over their last four games, including a combined 18 in winning the first two against the Rangers. They racked up 42 hits within that span.

Devers was responsible for three of the Sox’ seven hits Sunday.

▪ The Sox now have the Astros for a three-game series beginning Monday at Fenway Park. Garrett Whitlock will be the Sox starter, looking for a bounce-back performance after he lasted just three innings on 82 pitches last week against the Braves. The Astros remain one of the better teams in baseball, posting a 23-12 record and are currently have a half-game lead on the Angels in the AL West.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.