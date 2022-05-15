Celtics vs. Bucks: Robert Williams is available for Game 7 at TD Garden

If they advance, they’ll face the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler, Bam Abedayo and Co. beat Boston in six games in the Orlando bubble in September 2020, after the season was postponed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Celtics are looking to clinch their second Eastern Conference Finals berth in three seasons, and their third in the last six years.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks tip off at 3:30 p.m. for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

But first they’ll need to take down the defending champion Bucks.

We’ll be offering live updates leading up to and during the game. Follow along below.

Robert Williams is available, but won’t start — 1:51 p.m.

“He’s available to play,” Ime Udoka said before the game. “He hasn’t done a whole lot of basketball activity in the last week, more so managing the pain. Structurally, he’s OK.”

Udoka said Williams won’t start. The Celtics will stick with their lineup from the last three games — Tatum, Brown, Smart, Horford, and Grant Williams.”

Udoka said he will use Robert Williams “if needed.”

“We aren’t relying on him to come back for Game 7 and save the day.”

Will Robert Williams play today? — 1:40 p.m.

The big question ahead of the game is if Celtics center Robert Williams will suit up for the Celtics in Game 7.

The team listed him as questionable yesterday.

Williams has missed the last three games in this series due to soreness in his left knee.

The countdown is on — 1:30 p.m.

Hello from TD Garden. Game 7 tips in two hours, and the energy is already up in here.





