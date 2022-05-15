fb-pixel Skip to main content
Women's College Lacrosse | BC 13, Denver 8

Charlotte North becomes NCAA’s all-time leading scorer in women’s lacrosse as Boston College outlasts Denver in NCAA Tournament first-round game

By Trevor Hass Boston.com,Updated May 15, 2022, 50 minutes ago
Charlotte North scored four goals Sunday for BC.Boston College

The third-seeded Boston College women’s lacrosse team earned a 13-8 win over Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Newton, and it was historic.

Charlotte North paced BC (17-3) with four goals, becoming the NCAA’s all-time leader with 342. Caitlynn Mossman added three goals and Rachel Hall made eight saves for the Eagles, who built an 8-5 halftime lead and held off the Pioneers from there.

BC will host sixth-seeded Loyola Maryland in the quarterfinals Thursday with a chance to book another trip to the Final Four. The Eagles have made four straight championship games and won their first national title last year.

