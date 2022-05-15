Charlotte North becomes NCAA’s all-time leading scorer in women’s lacrosse as Boston College outlasts Denver in NCAA Tournament first-round game

The third-seeded Boston College women’s lacrosse team earned a 13-8 win over Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Newton, and it was historic.
Charlotte North paced BC (17-3) with four goals, becoming the NCAA’s all-time leader with 342. Caitlynn Mossman added three goals and Rachel Hall made eight saves for the Eagles, who built an 8-5 halftime lead and held off the Pioneers from there.
BC will host sixth-seeded Loyola Maryland in the quarterfinals Thursday with a chance to book another trip to the Final Four. The Eagles have made four straight championship games and won their first national title last year.
‼️RECORD BREAKER‼️@charlotteocho8 notches her 3️⃣4️⃣2️⃣nd career goal, a new Division I all-time record! @BCwlax up 4-1 now on the Pios in second round action. https://t.co/a7I5DCryxi— ILWomen (@ILWomen) May 15, 2022
pic.twitter.com/vbjWM0LtHM