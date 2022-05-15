Game 34: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

Austin Davis is on the mound against the Rangers, most likely in an “opener” role for a couple of innings at most in his first career start. The southpaw has faced Texas twice, tossing a clean inning on both occasions.

The Red Sox have seemingly found their groove at the plate with 30 runs scored over the last four games, and they’ll try and keep the good times rolling and notch their first series sweep of the year on Sunday.

The Rangers will counter with a familiar face; former Sox starter Martín Pérez has the ball against his old employers for the first time since returning to the team with whom he started his major league career. Pérez has been shaky against Boston in the past, with a 5.11 ERA in 11 previous outings.

Advertisement

Lineups

RED SOX (13-20): Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Story 2B, Arroyo RF, Verdugo LF, Dalbec 1B, Plawecki C

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Pitching: LHP Austin Davis (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

RANGERS (13-19): White LF, Semien 2B, Seager SS, Heim C, Garcia CF, Calhoun RF, Lowe 1B, Ibañez 3B, Miller DH

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (1-2, 2.10 ERA)

Time: 2:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Pérez: Arroyo 1-2, Bogaerts 2-15, Bradley Jr. 2-11, Devers 0-3, Martinez 0-8, Plawecki 0-2, Vázquez 0-2

Rangers vs. Davis: Calhoun 0-0, Culberson 1-2, Ibáñez 1-1, Seager 0-1, Semien 1-1

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have scored more runs in their last four games than they had in the previous 11.

Notes: Boston earned its first series win since April 11-13 at Detroit on Saturday, and it also marks the first time the Red Sox have won two straight games since April 16-17 at home against the Minnesota Twins ... Saturday’s game was the first time the Red Sox had at least two home runs in the same game since May 3, and Boston’s 11 runs are the most it has scored in a game this season ... J.D. Martinez homered and extended his hitting streak to 15 games; he has reached base in all of his 26 games this season ... Alex Verdugo remains day-to-day with a foot contusion ... The Rangers have a team batting average of .216 — only the Oakland Athletics (.201) are worse in the American League — and a staff ERA of 4.13 ... Pérez has surrendered just two earned runs over 26 1/3 innings (0.68 ERA) in his past four starts after dropping his first two outings.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.