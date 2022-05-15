‘We call him Grant Curry now’: Celtics teammates can’t help themselves while talking about Williams’s record-breaking shooting in Game 7

Grant Williams wants his nickname to be “Batman.” He’s been trying to get it to stick all season.
"IS THIS BATMAN!?" @Al_Horford had to see it for his self 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dMOaKKDJIY— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2022
He might have picked up a new nickname after his 27-point performance in the Celtics’ Game 7 win over the Bucks to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.
“We call him Grant Curry now,” Jaylen Brown joked after the game.
Williams broke Stephen Curry’s record for three-point attempts in a Game 7, trying for 18 on Sunday.
Curry set the record with 15 attempts in Golden State’s Western Conference finals series victory over the Rockets in 2018.
Curry hit 7 of them in that game, as did Williams on Sunday.
Advertisement
Brown wasn’t the only teammate having fun with Williams after the Celtics moved on to face the Heat.
“Grant played great tonight,” Jayson Tatum said. “He took more shots than anybody on the team. I think that’s a first. He took 18 threes. I told him don’t get used to that.”
"Don't get use to that." 😂— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2022
Jayson Tatum on Grant Williams leading the Celtics in shots pic.twitter.com/Wa6qCjWj1O
Williams kept shooting it on Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s orders.
“I told him to let it fly,” Udoka said. “They’re disrespecting you more tonight than earlier in the series, and that was the plan on him and other guys.”
Udoka said he could tell Williams was getting hesitant after making his first three and then missing the next few.
“I told him to shoot the ball.” Udoka said he told Williams: “What else can you do?”
For his part, Williams was all smiles about his big night. He even had a theory about why it came together the way it did.
Udoka noted the record, Williams said, and Williams responded, “Well, we’re both from Charlotte, so it must be a thing.”
Williams continued: “I remember they told me I tied the record. I felt like that’s just pretty cool to be happy about. But I guess I’ve got to forget about it tomorrow because we’ve got to get ready for the Heat.”
Advertisement
The Eastern Conference finals begins Monday in Miami.
More Celtics stories
- Shaughnessy: The Celtics wore out the great Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, and they did it with defense
- It’s the Grant Williams Game, and other observations as Celtics blow out Bucks in Game 7 en route to Eastern Conference finals
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.