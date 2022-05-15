Celtics open Eastern Conference finals in Miami against Heat on Tuesday; See the full schedule

After scraping past the Bucks in a back-and-forth, seven-game thriller in the second round, the Celtics are moving on to face the top seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, in a rematch from 2020′s matchup in the Orlando bubble.

Miami finished 53-29 this season, the best mark in the East, to clinch home-court advantage through the Eastern Conference playoffs; the Celtics won two of three against the Heat in the regular season.

Here’s the full schedule as the Celtics try to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.