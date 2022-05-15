fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics open Eastern Conference finals in Miami against Heat on Tuesday; See the full schedule

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated May 15, 2022, 15 minutes ago
Jaylen Brown (center) and the Celtics will take on the top-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

After scraping past the Bucks in a back-and-forth, seven-game thriller in the second round, the Celtics are moving on to face the top seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, in a rematch from 2020′s matchup in the Orlando bubble.

Miami finished 53-29 this season, the best mark in the East, to clinch home-court advantage through the Eastern Conference playoffs; the Celtics won two of three against the Heat in the regular season.

Here’s the full schedule as the Celtics try to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Game 1: Celtics at Heat

Tuesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Celtics at Heat

Thursday, May 19, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Heat at Celtics

Saturday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Heat at Celtics

Monday, May 23, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 5: Celtics at Heat

Wednesday, May 25 , 8:30 p.m., ESPN*

Game 6: Heat at Celtics

Friday, May 27, 8:30 p.m., ESPN*

Game 7: Celtics at Heat

Sunday, May 29, 8:30 p.m., ESPN*

(* if necessary)

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

