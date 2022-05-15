Celtics open Eastern Conference finals in Miami against Heat on Tuesday; See the full schedule

After scraping past the Bucks in a back-and-forth, seven-game thriller in the second round, the Celtics are moving on to face the top seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, in a rematch from 2020′s matchup in the Orlando bubble.
Miami finished 53-29 this season, the best mark in the East, to clinch home-court advantage through the Eastern Conference playoffs; the Celtics won two of three against the Heat in the regular season.
Here’s the full schedule as the Celtics try to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.
Game 1: Celtics at Heat
Tuesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Celtics at Heat
Thursday, May 19, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Heat at Celtics
Saturday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Heat at Celtics
Monday, May 23, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 5: Celtics at Heat
Wednesday, May 25 , 8:30 p.m., ESPN*
Game 6: Heat at Celtics
Friday, May 27, 8:30 p.m., ESPN*
Game 7: Celtics at Heat
Sunday, May 29, 8:30 p.m., ESPN*
(* if necessary)
