Nestor Cortes brilliant on the mound as Yankees beat White Sox

The 27-year-old lefthander, who carried a no-hitter into the eighth in his previous outing against Texas, allowed three hits, struck out seven, and walked none in another brilliant performance. He has permitted two runs or fewer in each of his seven starts this year.

New York managed just two hits: a second-inning single for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a two-run homer by Joey Gallo in the ninth. But it was more than enough, thanks to the crafty Cortes (2-1).

Nestor Cortes pitched a career-high eight innings and the Yankees took advantage of Michael Kopech’s one wild stretch, beating the White Sox, 5-1, in Chicago on Sunday.

Since his first big league outing of last season, on May 30, Cortes has an American League-low 2.44 ERA over 133 innings. He has allowed three runs or fewer in 16 straight starts, matching Luis Severino in 2018 for the second-longest such streak in franchise history.

Clay Holmes finished the four-hitter for New York’s 18th win in 21 games. The major league-leading Yankees took three of four in the series.

Kopech (0-1) pitched six innings of one-hit ball for Chicago. The righthander had five sharp innings — and one real bad one.

New York got to Kopech for three runs in the second after he retired the first two batters, making the most of four walks, a wild pitch, and Kiner-Falefa’s single to left. Aaron Hicks and DJ LeMahieu each walked with the bases loaded, and Jose Trevino scored on the wild pitch.

Kopech threw 41 pitches in the second, 17 for strikes. He threw a total of 50 pitches in his other five innings, 33 for strikes.

Kopech’s shaky stretch provided more than enough run support for Cortes, who retired 15 in a row after Luis Robert extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a first-inning single.

Adam Engel homered for Chicago with one out in the eighth, but Cortes retired the next two batters.

Padres score four in 11th to beat Braves

Ha-Seong Kim had a run-scoring double to give San Diego the lead in a four-run 11th inning and the Padres beat the host Braves, 7-3, to win the three-game series.

Kim’s double to left field off Jackson Stephens (0-1) drove in Jake Cronenworth, who opened the inning as the automatic runner on second.

Kim moved to third on a throwing error by shortstop Dansby Swanson and scored on Jurickson Profar’s grounder to second base, beating Ozzie Albies’ throw to the plate.

Will Myers added a two-run single for San Diego.

Swanson’s two-run homer off Joe Musgrove gave the Braves a 3-0 lead in the fourth. The Padres took advantage of two unearned runs to tie the game against Kyle Wright.

Rays blank Blue Jays

Matt Chapman’s throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Blue Jays, 3-0, in St. Petersburgh, Fla.

Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts.

With runners on first and second and one out in the sixth inning, the Rays’ Harold Ramirez hit a chopper to Chapman, the three-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman. Chapman’s throw toward second was wild, enabling Brandon Lowe to score the game’s first run. After Alex Manoah’s wild pitch brought in a second run, Ji-Man Choi punched a single into left to make it 3-0.

Lowe and Wander Franco had opened the inning with singles, the latter ending Franco’s 0-for-18 stretch.

Manoah (4-1) gave up five hits while striking out four in six innings. Only one of the three runs charged to him was earned.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a ninth-inning single.

Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh power Mariners

Rookie Julio Rodríguez hit a tying homer in the sixth as part of a four-hit game, Cal Raleigh added a go-ahead, two-run drive later in the inning, and reliever Diego Castillo struck out Pete Alonso with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Mariners over the host Mets, 8-7.

New York trailed 4-1, then burst ahead in the fourth against Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray when J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo became the first pair of Mets in the team’s 61-season history to hit two-run triples in the same inning. The Mets rallied in the ninth on a Jeff McNeil RBI single and Nimmo’s run-scoring double. Francisco Lindor was then intentionally walked to set up a bases-loaded showdown with Alonso.

Before the game, Seattle manager Scott Servais said “a couple players” won’t make the trip for the three-game series that starts Monday at Toronto because of the Canadian government’s vaccine mandate. Servais did not identify which players will be unavailable.

Tigers’ Tarik Skubal strikes out 11 to beat Orioles

Miguel Cabrera blasted his 505th career home run, Tarik Skubal equaled his career high with 11 strikeouts, and the Tigers completed their first series sweep this season with a 5-1 win at home over the Orioles. Cabrera had two hits, scored two runs, and knocked in two more for the Tigers, who have won three straight. Harold Castro added three hits, a run scored, and two RBIs. Skubal (3-2) lasted six innings, allowing three hits and two walks … Yuli Gurriel went 3 for 4 with a homer, Justin Verlander allowe two hits over five scoreless innings, and the Astros beat the Nationals, 8-0, on the road. Jose Altuve, Martin Maldonado, and Chas McCormick also homered for the Astros. Gurriel finished the series 8-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs. Astros pitchers tossed their fourth shutout in seven games, a four-hitter kicked off by Verlander, who struck out five and walked three in his seventh start since returning from Tommy John surgery … Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings and was backed by solo homers from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela as the host Twins beat the Guardians, 3-1. Ryan (4-2) threw a career-high 103 pitches and struck out five, with his only blemish a fourth inning changeup that José Ramírez hit over the right field fence for his eighth home run of the season.