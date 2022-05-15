Novak Djokovic soaks up win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Italian Open final

Moments after winning the Italian Open on Sunday afternoon in Rome, Novak Djokovic closed his eyes, tilted his head toward the sky, smiled and raised his racket with his right arm as he received a standing ovation. The Serbian tennis star soaked in his first tournament title since November after missing a chunk of the season because he was unvaccinated against the coronavirus. In securing his sixth Italian Open title, Djokovic swept every set in five matches at Foro Italico, including beating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas , 6-0, 7-6 (5), in the championship match. Djokovic solidified his recent world No. 1 ranking by the Association of Tennis Professionals. The 34-year-old proved he’s in top form a week before the French Open, where he could claim his 21st Grand Slam title. “I’ve been building my form the last couple of weeks, and like the previous years, I knew that my best shape on the clay is usually coming around Rome time,” Djokovic said in an on-court interview with ATP. “So it couldn’t be a better time obviously coming into Roland-Garros with a title in this wonderful tournament.” In January, Djokovic left Australia after losing his legal challenge to compete in the Australian Open while unvaccinated. In his ensuing tournament the next month at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Djokovic fell to Jiří Veselý and lost his No. 1 world ranking for the first time in more than two years — to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev . Djokovic reached the Serbia Open championship in April and lost in the Madrid Open semifinals earlier this month.

The third-seeded Boston College women’s lacrosse team earned a 13-8 win over Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Newton, and it was historic. Charlotte North paced BC (17-3) with four goals, becoming the NCAA’s all-time leader with 342. Caitlynn Mossman added three goals and Rachel Hall made eight saves for the Eagles, who built an 8-5 halftime lead and held off the Pioneers from there. BC will host sixth-seeded Loyola Maryland in the quarterfinals Thursday with a chance to book another trip to the Final Four. The Eagles have made four straight championship games and won their first national title last year.

Trevor Haas

Soccer

Sevilla salvages draw, Champions League berth

Sevilla needed a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Atlético Madrid to clinch the final Champions League spot in the Spanish League. Barcelona secured second place, and a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, after a 0-0 draw at Getafe, which escaped relegation. A header by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 85th minute secured the point that gave Sevilla a place in Europe’s top club competition for a third straight season. A loss would have left Sevilla in a tense situation going into the final round next weekend as rival Real Betis beat Granada, 2-0, to close in. The draw kept Sevilla three points ahead with a better head-to-head tiebreaker against Betis, which had already secured a Europa League place by winning the Copa del Rey.

Basketball

Ogunbowale lifts Wings past Liberty

Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 of her 21 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty, 81-71, in a WNBA contest in New York. Dallas (2-1) had a two-point lead at halftime before Ogunbowale got going. She had nine points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer that made it 62-52 with 1:55 left in the period. New York (1-3) got within five in the fourth quarter but could get no closer thanks to Ogunbowale and Isabelle Harrison, who finished with 18 points. Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Liberty. Natasha Howard scored 14 points after missing 14 of her 15 shot attempts in her last game. New York’s Han Xu saw extended minutes with Stefanie Dolson in foul trouble and scored 10 points. The 6-foot-10 center from China is a crowd favorite and finished just short of her career high of 12 points set in 2019. She missed the last two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic and playing for China’s Olympic team last summer . . . Rhyne Howard, the top pick in last month’s WNBA draft, had a career-high 33 points — the most in any league game this season — to help the Atlanta Dream beat the host Indiana Fever, 85-79. In a matchup that featured the draft’s two top picks, Howard made 9-of-18 from the field and 12-of-17 from the free-throw line with three steal Indiana’s NaLyssa Smith — the No. 2 overall selection — scored a season-high 18 points before leaving the game with about 6½ minutes left due to a right ankle injury.

Miscellany

Leclerc wrecks vintage Ferrari in Monaco

Formula one championship leader Charles Leclerc again crashed in hometown Monaco, this time in a historic Ferrari. Leclerc was driving a 1974 Ferrari once piloted by three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda in a demonstration run at the 2022 Monaco Historic Grand Prix. He went deep into La Rascasse corner, lost control of the rear of the car and backed into the barriers, damaging the car’s rear wing. Leclerc has two wins through five F1 races this season; he leads reigning world champion Max Verstappen by 19 points headed into the Spanish Grand Prix . . . Three Canadian Football league teams — the Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts — canceled their opening training-camp practices, a day after the league and players union broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.