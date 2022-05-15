Oilers shut out Kings in Game 7

“It feels good to do it in that fashion,” McDavid said of the shutout. “There is always a lot of talk about the defensive side of the game, so for our group to step up in a big moment and play like that in a 2-0 win with [goalie Mike Smith] playing great and contributions from everyone, it feels good.”

McDavid a goal and an assist as the Oilers got a nerve-racking 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 7 in Edmonton on Saturday night.

Captain Connor McDavid has seen his team through to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“But that being said, it is just one round. There is a long way to go here. We’re happy to move on to the second round, but that is all we did, survived another day.”

Cody Ceci also scored and Smith made 28 saves for his second shutout of the playoffs for the Oilers, who last won a Game 7 in 1998 and celebrated their first playoff series win since 2017.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard a building so loud and I’ve been in the playoffs a few times with some pretty wild times, but that was incredible to be a part of,” Smith said. “The last couple of years with no fans has sucked, nobody in the building was disappointing. To win a Game 7 before home fans who gave us a boost before the drop of the puck, that was an incredible feeling and hopefully it’ll stick around for the next round.”

Jonathan Quick made 39 saves for the Kings, who have not won a playoff series since they won their second Stanley Cup in 2014 — also the last year they won a series in a Game 7.

“Right now it’s very frustrating obviously,” said Kings veteran Anze Kopitar. “This series was hard-fought, and we gave it all and we should be proud of that. There is certainly an element of growth within the group, and throughout the season and throughout the playoffs. It didn’t go for us today and it’s extremely frustrating because we came in here believing we can get it done and we didn’t.”

Kings coach Todd McLellan felt the experience was an important one, even if it is hard to see right now.

“I think they’re small picture, big picture,” he noted. “Small picture, we’re disappointed. We said all along we were in it to win it, we weren’t just coming here just to gain experience and when you’re all in and you want to win and you don’t, it’s disappointing. We were all-in and it stings right now.”

There was no scoring in a tense opening period, with the Oilers putting 10 shots on Quick, while the Kings sent seven on Smith. Quick came into the game with a 4-0 career record in Game 7s.

Edmonton came close to scoring midway though the second when a puck was heading over the goal line in a scramble, but was fished to safety just in time by Kings forward Andreas Athanasiou.

The Oilers finally broke the deadlock with 6:45 remaining in the second period as McDavid fed a pass from behind the net to a pinching Ceci, who rifled a shot over Quick’s shoulder.

Edmonton came close to extending its lead a couple times early in the third as Josh Archibald narrowly missed putting a puck through Quick’s legs and Kailer Yamamoto hit a post with most of an open net to shoot at.

The Oilers finally got some insurance with 3:53 left in the third on a terrific individual effort from McDavid, who drove behind the net before sending his second backhand attempt into it for his fourth goal and league-leading 14th playoff point. McDavid had multiple-point efforts in six of the seven games in the series.

The Oilers will now advance to play either Calgary or Dallas, who are going to a Game 7 of their own on Sunday.

Injuries challenge Capitals

As the Washington Capitals head into the offseason after their fourth straight disappointing first-round playoff exit, the team faces more challenges than which young pieces to place around its aging core and what veteran goaltender it will look to acquire.

The banged-up Capitals also have long-term injury questions about veteran players – the biggest uncertainty being the future of Nicklas Backstrom.

Backstrom, 34, dealt with a nagging hip injury the entire season. He had hip surgery in 2015, but his hip issue flared up at the end of the 2020-21 season. He took the summer to rehabilitate it and missed the first two months of the season. Backstrom never looked like his true self throughout the year or during Washington’s first-round series loss to the Florida Panthers.

Backstrom might undergo surgery this summer, which he did not do last offseason. Backstrom said Sunday his hip will “never be 100 percent” again. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said all the rehab Backstrom had to do to even play this season, including all the work he did in-season, is not sustainable next year.

“We have some decisions to make,” Backstrom said. “Those decisions aren’t finalized yet, so we’ll take it day by day.”

When asked directly if Backstrom’s hip injury could be career-ending, MacLellan avoided the question, instead saying that Backstrom was going to “explore all options.”

Winger Tom Wilson disclosed he suffered a “pretty significant” left knee injury in Game 1 that caused him to miss the remainder of the postseason. MacLellan said Wilson would not have been able to play at any point in the playoffs.

“My summer sucks now,” Wilson said.

A decision on whether Wilson needs surgery will be made in the next couple of days. If Wilson does undergo surgery, MacLellan “doubts” Wilson will have to miss the start of next season. Neither of them knows exactly what the surgery could entail.

“There are a lot of question marks,” Wilson said. “For me, I need to get back to being the player that I am. That will happen. You just want to do all the research and ask all the questions and prep before you make any drastic decisions.”

Winger Carl Hagelin, who was hit directly in the left eye with a stick blade at practice on March 1, also has an uncertain future. Hagelin ruptured the choroid in the back of his eye and underwent two major surgeries. Hagelin said Sunday he will never get 100 percent of his vision back. He will try to play again next season but has a long road ahead.

Captain Alex Ovechkin, who had one goal and five assists in the postseason, confirmed he had a left shoulder injury that caused him to miss the final three games of the regular season. Ovechkin, who said he is flying to Russia on Monday to be with his family for the offseason, said the injury will not require surgery.







