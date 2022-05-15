Warriors welcome back coach Steve Kerr from COVID protocols

“It really wasn’t too bad,” Kerr said Sunday, still waiting on his team’s opponent from Sunday’s Game 7 of the Mavericks-Suns series.

Kerr said his symptoms were mild with a cough and congestion, but his biggest concern was not to get anyone around him sick. He departed less than two hours before tipoff of Game 4 against the Grizzlies last Monday after arriving at Chase Center and testing positive.

Steve Kerr is out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols and preparing to coach the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals after missing the last three games of the semifinal round against Memphis with COVID-19.

Associate head coach Mike Brown, who last weekend became the next coach of the Sacramento Kings, filled in for Kerr as Golden State wrapped up the series with a 110-96 win in Game 6 on Friday night.

Guard Gary Payton II said everyone is thrilled to have Kerr back in the building and locker room.

“Just good to see him,” Payton said. “We're glad that he made it out OK, made it good, came back healthier.”

Kerr encouraged Brown “to follow his gut. He couldn’t sit there and think, ‘What would I do?’” and that led to the Warriors staff starting Kevon Looney in the clincher. He went out and grabbed 22 of Golden State’s 70 rebounds.

The Warriors are hopeful forward Otto Porter Jr. will be available for Game 1 on Wednesday night after missing the previous two games with soreness in his right foot. In addition, Payton is recovering well from a broken left elbow and might be fine to play at some point during this round, Kerr said.

Payton was injured when he fell hard after driving for a layup and getting struck on the head by Dillon Brooks in Game 2, with Brooks receiving a Flagrant 2 foul, ejection and one-game suspension.

“Time, it’s going to take time,” said Payton, who is lefthanded and is regaining strength in his dominant arm doing daily tasks such as brushing his teeth.

Payton said he couldn't catch himself when he went down, saying, “Things happen, but it's past me. I'm just trying to work and continue to strengthen my arm and get it back ready and come back and help my team.”

He did speak to Brooks.

“We talked, it's all good, it's a basketball play,” Payton said. “I know he didn't mean it. No hard feelings, no bad blood. It's all good, it's playoff basketball.”

Golden State has one group of scouts preparing for Dallas and another for Phoenix and will present a game plan to the Warriors at practice Monday afternoon. An advanced scout has watched every game of the Mavs-Suns series, too.

Grizzlies say they won’t skimp on Ja Morant extension

Memphis, meanwhile, says it is willing to spend whatever necessary to keep their core together, including signing All-Star guard Ja Morant to a contract extension this offseason.

“We’re not going to have any issues paying anyone who we want to pay,” Zach Kleiman, the Grizzlies’ general manager and vice president of basketball operations, said of the future. “There’s never going to be any issue with retention here.”

Memphis finished with the second-best record in the NBA and its highest playoff seeding at No. 2 in the Western Conference, but was eliminated in six games by Golden State in the semifinals Friday night.

Kleiman emphasized that is what owner Robert Pera wants. Memphis’ goal is maintaining team chemistry while working toward winning a championship despite being one of the NBA’s small-market teams. Memphis ranked 10th in the league for merchandise sales recently, with Morant ninth among players.

“We’re not worried about small market notions or any of this or that,” said Kleiman, this season’s NBA executive of the year. “We’re not going to have any issue whatsoever keeping together whoever we ultimately decide along the way.”

That certainly includes Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, who has improved from Rookie of the Year in 2020 to All-Star starter this season and as the NBA’s Most Improved Player who also finished seventh in MVP voting. Morant is eligible for a five-year maximum contract extension this offseason.

And Kleiman made it as clear as possible that he intends to make sure Morant is in Memphis for a long time.

“Whatever I’m allowed to say under the NBA rules without violating the CBA, I hereby say about what our plans would be for Ja,” Kleiman said.

Morant’s desire is keeping the Grizzlies intact as well, starting with himself.

“I’m definitely happy to be here. Memphis is my home,” said Morant, who knows his contract situation will be a hot topic this offseason. “If your [question] is: Do I want to be in Memphis? Hell, yeah.”