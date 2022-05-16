This week’s TV: What’s been renewed and canceled, Emmy Rossum’s back, and remembering George Carlin

It’s that time of year when the networks start to make big decisions about the future. Will your beloved series return, or has it been nixed forever — or at least until a future someone decides to reboot it? Here’s what’s happening for the fall of 2022. I’m leaving out the game shows and reality contests, most of which, from “The Bachelor” to “Hell’s Kitchen,” will be returning.

RENEWED: “Abbott Elementary,” “Big Sky,” “The Connors,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Home Economics,” “A Million Little Things,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19,” “The Wonder Years”

CANCELED: “Black-ish,” “The Hustler,” “Promised Land,” “Queens”

CBS

RENEWED: “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “CSI: Vegas,” “The Equalizer,” “FBI,” “FBI: International,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Ghosts,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon”

CANCELED: “All Rise” (moved to OWN), “B Positive,” “Bull,” “Clarice,” “SEAL Team” (moved to Paramount+), “Good Sam,” “How We Roll,” “Magnum, P.I.,” “United States of Al”

FOX

RENEWED: “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Simpsons”

CANCELED: “The Big Leap,” “Our Kind of People,” “Pivoting”

STILL WAITING TO HEAR: “911,” “911: Lone Star,” “Call Me Kat,” “Duncanville,” “Fantasy Island,” “HouseBroken,” “The Resident,” “Welcome to Flatch”

NBC

RENEWED: “American Auto,” “The Blacklist,” all three “Chicago” shows, all three “Law & Order” shows, “Grand Crew,” “La Brea,” “New Amsterdam,” “Young Rock”

CANCELED: “The Endgame,” “Kenan,” “Manifest” (season four will air on Netflix), “Mr. Mayor,” “This Is Us”

THE CW

RENEWED: “All American,” “All American: Homecoming,” “The Flash,” “Kung Fu,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Superman & Lois,” “Walker”

CANCELED: “4400,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Dynasty,” “In the Dark,” “Legacies,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Naomi,” “The Republic of Sarah,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Supergirl”

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons costar in a new eight-episode series called “Night Sky.” They play a retired couple who just happen to have a portal to a far-off and deserted planet in their yard. When a stranger enters their lives, their private world is at risk — or something like that. The plot descriptions are vague; maybe the trailer has more clarity. The eight-episode Amazon series premieres Friday.

Emmy Rossum in "Angelyne." Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

2. Emmy Rossum from “Shameless” returns to TV on Thursday in Peacock’s eight-part limited series “Angelyne.” She plays Angelyne, a real-life pioneer of the famous-for-being-famous lane who bought mysterious self-promotional billboards all over L.A. The supporting cast includes Alex Karpovsky, David Krumholtz, Hamish Linklater, Martin Freeman, and Michael Angarano. (Here’s the trailer.)

3. “Now and Then,” which premieres Friday on Apple TV+ (here’s the trailer), is about a group of friends who share an old secret (shades of “Yellowjackets”). Twenty years ago, their college graduation party ended with a death, the circumstances of which they’ve kept hidden. Now their freedom is threatened, when they are blackmailed by a mysterious person. The bilingual eight-episode thriller, set in Miami, is from the team behind Spanish series “Cable Girls” and Gideon Raff of “Homeland.”

4. Thursday is the premiere date of a cool-sounding Cold War thriller from Britain. But oh yeah, it’s on AMC+. It’s a loose adaptation of Len Deighton’s 1962 novel “The Ipcress File,” which was adapted into a Michael Caine movie back in 1965 (followed by sequels). The new, six-episode version features Joe Cole (“Peaky Blinders”) as spy Harry Palmer, along with Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander. The twisty story, involving abducted scientists, brainwashing, treason, and romance, was written by John Hodge of “Trainspotting.”

George Carlin Courtesy of George Carlin's Estate/HBO

5. Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio directed the two-part documentary “George Carlin’s American Dream,” which premieres Friday at 8 p.m. on HBO (and on HBO Max). It looks back at Carlin’s long, influential career (he was on “The Tonight Show” more than 130 times), and it also chronicles his personal life, including his struggle with drugs. The list of interviewees includes Chris Rock, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Bette Midler, W. Kamau Bell, Sam Jay, Judy Gold, Jon Stewart, and Jerry Seinfeld (who, in the trailer, says, “I wanted to be just like him”).

6. Amazon is currently streaming the revival of “The Kids in the Hall.” On Friday, it will premiere a two-part documentary about the Canadian comedy troupe called “The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks.” It features a look back at their origins and features footage from their earliest years.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Lovestruck High” A new dating show, with the distinction of being narrated by Lindsay Lohan. Amazon, Wednesday

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” The fourth season arrives. Netflix, Friday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Conversations With Friends” A melodrama from the makers of “Normal People.” Hulu

“I Love That for You” Vanessa Bayer stars in this sendup of home shopping networks. Showtime

“The Staircase” Colin Firth stars in a stellar adaptation of the Michael Peterson case. HBO Max

“Gentleman Jack” Suranne Jones continues to shine in season two. HBO

“Ozark” The drama ended with some bad choices. Netflix

“We Own This City” A potent miniseries about crooked cops in Baltimore. HBO

“A Very British Scandal” Claire Foy and Paul Bettany in a portrait of an ugly divorce. Amazon

“Ridley Road” A PBS “Masterpiece” drama set among neo-Nazis in 1960s London. GBH 2

“Julia” Sarah Lancashire is just right in this comedy about Julia Child. HBO Max

“Slow Horses” A taut, entertaining spy drama starring Gary Oldman. Apple TV+

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.