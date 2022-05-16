Cambridge biotech Agios to cut more than 10 percent of its workforce

Agios got its start focusing on cancer and successfully brought two drugs to market before agreeing to sell its oncology business to Servier Pharmaceuticals for $2 billion in late 2020. The company has since focused on developing drugs for rare diseases.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, a Cambridge biotech company that develops drugs for rare diseases, announced plans Monday to tighten its research focus in an effort to save an estimated $40 million to $50 million in annual savings beginning next year. The company said it would lay off up to 50 employees focused on early stage research – more than 10 percent of its approximately 400-person workforce.

Advertisement

In February, Agios earned approval from the Food and Drug Administration to begin selling its drug mitapivat to people with a rare blood disorder called pyruvate kinase deficiency. The disease only affects about 3,000 people in the US, and the drug’s list price is nearly $335,000 annually.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

The company said it would continue its work testing mitapivat in two other inherited blood disorders – thalassemia and sickle cell disease. But even if those ongoing clinical studies prove successful, Agios could face competition from other biotech firms that are developing gene therapies designed to provide long-lasting, and potentially permanent, treatments for these diseases.

Agios said that it would also continue its preclinical work on rare metabolic diseases called phenylketonuria, methylmalonic acidemia, and propionic acidemia. The firm said that its job cuts would primarily come from people doing “exploratory research” at the firm.

Like many biotechs, Agios is suffering from a slumping stock prices. On Monday afternoon, the firm had a market cap of about $1.22 billion, down 60 percent since a year ago last June and down 77 percent since its all-time high in June 2018.

Dr. Sarah Gheuens, currently the firm’s chief medical officer, will also become the company’s head of research and development, replacing Bruce Car, the company’s current chief scientific officer, who will step down but remain at the company until the end of July.

Advertisement

Ryan Cross can be reached at ryan.cross@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @RLCscienceboss.