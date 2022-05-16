Lisa Donovan, ‘Matty in the Morning’ cohost, returns to the airwaves after month-long hiatus

It marked the first time Donovan had been on the air since before the abrupt departure earlier this month of Matt Siegel, the show’s namesake, after more than four decades.

Kiss 108′s “Matty in the Morning” welcomed longtime cohost Lisa Donovan back to the airwaves Friday after almost a month-long hiatus.

Donovan told listeners that she “took a couple weeks to take care of my parents, my family” in South Carolina.

On the May 3 “Matty in the Morning” show, during which Siegel announced his retirement, cohost Billy Costa said Donovan’s mother had been sick.

Advertisement

On Friday, Donovan thanked her cohosts and producers, as well as the show, for “letting me do it, but I’m back.”

Both Siegel and Donovan had been mysteriously absent from the morning show since April 19, and listeners quickly began asking where they’d gone. On May 3, Siegel, 72, announced to listeners he was calling it a career after 41 years.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“As of now I am retired, leaving Kiss 108 and starting my new life as a mediocre golfer,” Siegel said in the announcement, adding by his own admission that the last year had been “rough.”

“I had brain surgery. I had a broken foot. I started getting a little grumpy on the radio, which I hate because all I want to do is make people laugh,” Siegel said. “That’s my job, just to make people laugh. And I got off target, I guess you would say.”

Costa said he would be taking over as the show’s main host. Donovan was absent from the farewell episode.

“We love Lisa Donovan, we wish her well,” Costa said during the episode. “We hope everything goes well, and she gets back to us as soon as she possibly can.”

Advertisement

On Friday, Donovan gave fans and listeners her take on some of the top stories she’s missed: Tom Brady’s new Fox deal, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, the Kentucky Derby, the “Ozark” ending, and this year’s Met Gala looks.

Listeners phoned in to welcome back the longtime cohost.

“It’s going to be a good Friday and a good weekend,” one caller said.

“Did I just hear Lisa’s voice doing the weather? Is the band back together?” another asked.

“Present and accounted for,” Donovan quipped.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.