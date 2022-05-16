Brookline schools shutter and teachers strike Monday after weekend negotiations failed to find deal

More than 100 teachers and their supporters on Saturday rallied outside of the town hall in support of the union as negotiations stalled. That night, the School Committee declared an impasse after nearly nine hours in negotiations; another attempt late Sunday afternoon was futile.

The Brookline Educators Union, which represents over 1,000 educators, said its Thursday vote the authorize a strike comes after three years of negotiations with the School Committee but with little agreement. Among their asks, the educators are seeking pay increases, better working conditions and designated 40-minute period of “duty free time” for every teacher.

Nine campuses in the Public Schools of Brookline on Monday morning are closed and teachers plan to picket outside the district’s nine schools after negotiations with the School Committee over the weekend failed to find a deal on a new contract.

It is unclear how long the work stoppage will last, but in a letter to families, Superintendent Linus Guillory said the district would make an official announcement about any additional school closures no later than 6 a.m. Tuesday. However, union members are preparing for the possibility of a long-term strike, the union’s president Jessica Wender-Shubow told the Globe over the weekend.

In a statement over the weekend, the union said educators no longer can tolerate the School Committee’s “dismissive attitude” or “willingness to dismantle the quality of our schools.”

Much of the disputes centers around the duty free prep time, which would allow teachers time to conduct preparative work outside of class time without the disruptions of other school duties.

Wender-Shubow told the Globe over the weekend the educators “feel like we don’t have a choice.”

The School Committee on Sunday said in a statement that allocating such a preparation period for every teacher would have “substantial logistical and financial implications,” and countered by offering teachers lacking a prep period “the opportunity to address their concerns to their direct supervisor, with an appeal to the superintendent, if necessary.”

Andrew Brinker and Charlie McKenna of the Globe contributed to this report.

Christopher Huffaker