Dorchester man sentenced to life in prison for fatal stabbing of former wife 9 years ago

He was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years after Clark’s family gave impact statements, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Willie Foster, 56, entered a guilty plea Monday in Norfolk Superior Court for second-degree murder in the stabbing of his ex-wife, Anita Clark, 46, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Dorchester man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty in the murder of his former wife in her Stoughton home nine years ago, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said.

“At sentencing today, Judge Cannone heard moving statements from two of Anita’s sisters, her father, and a close friend,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in the statement. “They gave the court a picture of a loving, decent woman who deserved a rich, full life with her son and daughter — only to have that life cut short.”

Police went to Clark’s home on Glen Echo Boulevard for a well-being check on May 4, 2013, according to the statement. There, they found indications of a struggle in a bedroom area, leading them to find Clark dead in the closet of the room, prosecutors said.

Foster was arrested at gunpoint by Boston police about 36 hours after Clark was found. He still had not been tried for the crime nine years later, “over the repeated objections of prosecutors,” the district attorney’s office said.

During the Monday hearing, Foster was represented by his fifth attorney, prosecutors said. Other judges, the statement said, allowed Foster to fire attorneys after trial dates were set and then allowed the new lawyers time to prepare.

“The family expressed that the repeated postponements in this case were manifestly unfair to them, and I cannot disagree,” Morrissey said.

